Photo 652
Window
I am always fascinated by windows. A way of looking at the world without engaging with it. I bet they were invented by an introvert.
Or, I suppose they are a way of giving those on the outside, a view into your world. Perhaps they were invented by an extrovert after all. :)
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
1
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I returned to 365 in 2021 after a break of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here...
3423
photos
140
followers
152
following
178% complete
View this month »
645
646
647
648
649
650
651
652
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
6th October 2022 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
Casablanca
ace
Totally agree. I adore looking out of the window and equally enjoy catching a glimpse of an unseen world inside. Scenes like this win me every time.
October 14th, 2022
