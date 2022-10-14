Previous
Window by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 652

Window

I am always fascinated by windows. A way of looking at the world without engaging with it. I bet they were invented by an introvert.

Or, I suppose they are a way of giving those on the outside, a view into your world. Perhaps they were invented by an extrovert after all. :)
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I returned to 365 in 2021 after a break of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here...
178% complete

Casablanca ace
Totally agree. I adore looking out of the window and equally enjoy catching a glimpse of an unseen world inside. Scenes like this win me every time.
October 14th, 2022  
