Photo 655
Two windows and a fireplace
A bit shattered this morning, after 3 very energetic pirate gigs over the weekend.
Shopping and pirate rehearsals today.
Captain & The Blade (My other band) rehearsal Tuesday.
CD manufacturing Wednesday (our new CD is selling well and yes; I do have CD manufacturing facilities in my recording studio).
Pirate committee meeting Thursday.
(Yes, being a charity fundraising group, we are legally obliged to have a Pirate committee..... and I'm the treasurer)
Sold out pirate gig in Charlestown church hall on Friday. (That could get messy).
Friends from our local folk session are coming over for a bit of a jam session, (Copious quantities of alcoholic beverages will be involved).
Family coming over for dinner on Sunday.
Then it all starts over again with Pirate rehearsals next Monday.
This retirement lark isn't all it's cracked up to be. I have no idea how I ever found time to earn a living before I retired. :)
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
1
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I returned to 365 in 2021 after a break of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here...
3426
photos
140
followers
152
following
179% complete
6
1
1
365 - 2021 onwards
Canon EOS 850D
6th October 2022 11:20am
window
fireplace
pirates
retirement
Kitty Hawke
ace
Phew ..................:)
October 17th, 2022
