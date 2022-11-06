The lion and the unicorn........

Hold on a minute........ That's not a lion........The British coat of arms has changed a bit since I last looked at it..... The dachshund and the unicorn doesn't have quite the same ring to it. As for the pigeons, I don't think they are much bothered by coats of arms.



I'm not sure my family has ever had a coat of arms. Being descended from Irish farmers on my mother's side and from pewterers, tinkers and journeyman gunsmiths on my father's side...... it would probably consist of three flintlocks, a pewter tankard, and a cow pulling a gypsy caravan. Is it any wonder I ended up as a pirate. :)