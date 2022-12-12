Sparkling Shiraz is not just for Christmas

I am by no means a wine connoisseur........ but I know what I like.



Every Christmas, one of our local supermarkets gets a couple of cases of this stuff in, but doesn't stock it the rest of the year. I usually get in quick and stock up with enough to see me through the rest of the year. This means rationing it throughout the year and only drinking it on special occasions.



For those who have never tried a sparkling shiraz, let me tell you, it is just fabulous. When you first try it, it's a bit of a shock, you think "ohhhh! sparkling red wine, that's odd"........... the second sip and you think "Actually that's really rather nice." after just one more sip you will be rushing to the supermarket for some more.