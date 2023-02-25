Sign up
Photo 752
A tern for the better
At least that is what we need in the weather.
We have been hunting for a bit of sunshine all week....... and have left no tern unstoned........ but so far, no luck at all. In fact most days have terned out wet and miserable. :)
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
3
2
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
nature
bird
tern
Susan Wakely
ace
A strange tern of events.
February 25th, 2023
kali
ace
how punny :)
February 25th, 2023
carol white
ace
Great play on Turnstone,a lovely capture.Fav😊
February 25th, 2023
