A tern for the better by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 752

A tern for the better

At least that is what we need in the weather.

We have been hunting for a bit of sunshine all week....... and have left no tern unstoned........ but so far, no luck at all. In fact most days have terned out wet and miserable. :)
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Swillin' Billy Fl...

Susan Wakely ace
A strange tern of events.
February 25th, 2023  
kali ace
how punny :)
February 25th, 2023  
carol white ace
Great play on Turnstone,a lovely capture.Fav😊
February 25th, 2023  
