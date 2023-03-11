Sign up
Photo 775
River at low tide
With nice reflections.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
3
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for 7 years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
3548
photos
132
followers
145
following
212% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
3rd March 2023 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
river
Mary Siegle
ace
Excellent! Looks like very low tide—which leaves a wonderful curve in the area still puddled with water. I love the reflection! “Cornish Mutual”—bank? Insurance company?
March 11th, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
Never mind the question. Curiosity immediately got the better of me and I did a Google search. Member owned farm insurance since 1903! Very cool.
March 11th, 2023
Polly
Fabulous reflection
March 11th, 2023
