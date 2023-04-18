Syd and Johnny

These guys always hold pride of place in my recording studio.



Love them or hate them, there is no denying the fact that they took the music industry by storm and shook it up until the wheels fell off.



They opened the door for a wealth of new, exciting music talent, they broke the vice like grip of the huge record labels and pathed the way for so many new and exciting independent labels to flourish. They had and still have a huge influence on both a musical and a political level.



It's a shame we don't have a few like them around today.