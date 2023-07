Kitty in her favourite spot

There are many reasons why everyone calls her Kitty....... given that her name is actually Rose.



Mostly because she is very feline by nature, she moves in a slinky Graceful way, She loves curling up on a nice soft sofa, she hates the rain, She hates the cold, she has a tendency to jump 3 feet in the air when startled and she loves having her belly tickled and has been known to purr a lot. :)