Goth decor by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 946

Goth decor

Weather still rubbish so more indoor shots I'm afraid. So moving on from Wednesday's mermaid themed bathroom and onto our dark and gothic bedroom. These little dears watch over us as we sleep in our black four poster bed complete with black spiderweb drapes.

Completely fed up with this weather. They are predicting gales and torrential downpours with a flood warning in place for tomorrow...... and we are supposed to be gigging outdoors on the coast at Lizard Point. I do hope they have an indoor alternative for us to perform in. 😲😲😲
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Kitty Hawke ace
They are all little dears............
August 4th, 2023  
