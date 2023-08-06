Lighthouse in the gloom

Halleluiah....... we have sunshine this morning, and a reasonable weather forecast for the coming few weeks. Just as well as we are off camping at the Cropredy music festival on Wednesday for 5 days.



Despite the 65 mph gales blowing through Cornwall yesterday we had a great gig down on the Lizard Peninsular last night. We were supposed to be playing in a big marquee, but that was completely trashed by the wind during the morning. However everyone crammed into the bar/restaurant and we had, what you might call, a small intimate gig. A great audience, who were packed in like sardines, but were still very enthusiastic and sang along and participated in all the right places. We raised about £400 for charity, so all's well that ends well,

