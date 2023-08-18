Previous
Kitty 💕💕💕💕💕 by swillinbillyflynn
Kitty 💕💕💕💕💕

Sometimes I just look at her and think....... I must have done something pretty damn spectacular in a previous life (like saving the world from alien invasion or curing cancer) to deserve the pure joy and happiness she brings to my life. :)
JackieR ace
Or you just deserve each other 💗
August 18th, 2023  
