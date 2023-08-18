Sign up
Previous
Photo 960
Kitty 💕💕💕💕💕
Sometimes I just look at her and think....... I must have done something pretty damn spectacular in a previous life (like saving the world from alien invasion or curing cancer) to deserve the pure joy and happiness she brings to my life. :)
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
1
1
Tags
portrait
,
kitty
JackieR
ace
Or you just deserve each other 💗
August 18th, 2023
