Snap Dragons by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 976

Snap Dragons

Nothing worse than a snappy dragon. The last one I upset burned my eyebrows off.

The sun is out at last...... Just as well, as we have an open air gig to do, at The Lost Gardens of Heligan this afternoon.
3rd September 2023 3rd Sep 23

Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely :)
September 3rd, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
They are lovely.
September 3rd, 2023  
