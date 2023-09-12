Sign up
Photo 985
Do you ever.....
.........Get fed up with satnavs constantly saying bear right..... and when you look, there is no bear in sight.....
Well, today, there was a bear on the right and the satnav didn't say a bloody word. 😂
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
0
1
Tags
bear
,
right
,
satnav
