Double Bubble

A bit of a double bubble this weekend. It is our 23rd wedding anniversary on Saturday and Kitty's 73rd birthday on Sunday. (yes I have checked her birth certificate) and I still love every bone in her body.



We are off to London on the train in the morning. Visiting "The Rosetti's" exhibition at the Tate, The Sir John Soames museum, The London Transport Museum and the legendary Kelly's Pie and Mash shop in Bethnal Green. I was born in one of the flats above Kelly's and was a regular customer when I was a kid. I last eat there about 50 years ago. I hope things haven't changed much.



I will also drop into the Weavers Arms in Roman Road. I hope it's still there. I misspent most of my teenage years in there. I always remember celebrating my 18th birthday in there. The landlord said "Hold on a bloody minute...... you've been drinking in here for the past four years!" I said "Well you can't throw me out now can you?" He laughed and gave me a pint on the house. When I last I drank in there, you could get a pint of Double Diamond for one a fourpence (that's about 7p in new money) and it had the best juke box in London,😆