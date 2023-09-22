Previous
Centre Point by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 995

Centre Point

Built on the site of a former public gallows, in Tottenham Court Rd. It remained empty for many years waiting for someone to buy/rent it.

It has a long, controversial and somewhat chequered history, but is currently rented out as flats for the obscenely rich.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
272% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise