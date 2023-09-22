Sign up
Photo 995
Centre Point
Built on the site of a former public gallows, in Tottenham Court Rd. It remained empty for many years waiting for someone to buy/rent it.
It has a long, controversial and somewhat chequered history, but is currently rented out as flats for the obscenely rich.
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
3769
photos
135
followers
146
following
272% complete
4
1
365 - 2021 onwards
Canon EOS 850D
18th September 2023 3:49pm
point
architecture
centre
