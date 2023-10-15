Previous
Gig Preparations by swillinbillyflynn
We played two really fun gigs at the Mevagissey Sea Shanty Festival yesterday, to large and enthusiastic crowds. We are back there later today to headline on the main stage at 3pm.

I was just trying to pack my gig case........ but it seems Jack wants to come with us today. 🐈‍⬛




15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Swillin' Billy Fl...

@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
October 15th, 2023  
