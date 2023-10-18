Previous
swillinbillyflynn
Candles

errrrrm!......... Well............ just candles! 😕
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Dianne
Hilarious!
October 18th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
😅😅😅
October 18th, 2023  
Annie D ace
hahaha reminded me of the chocolate moulds my good friend has
October 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Waxing lyrical!
October 18th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Fabulous, a melting pot of emotions..
October 18th, 2023  
