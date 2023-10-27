Sign up
Previous
Photo 1030
A Goth and Her Gran
Having been a bit of a goth myself over the years, It is good to see that there are still a few around, In fact I'm starting to see more and more young people turning to the dark side.
Young people always need an excuse to be rebellious wear black. I'm far from young and I still do. 😉
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
5
5
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
13th September 2023 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
street
,
goth
,
gran
Susan Wakely
ace
A great candid.
October 27th, 2023
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, gran does not seem to be amused ;-)
October 27th, 2023
haskar
ace
Great capture.
October 27th, 2023
carol white
ace
A super candid capture.Fav😊
October 27th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Well I’m sure Gran loves her granddaughter whatever she wears. It’s experimental time in her life & she looks great! A pretty girl.
October 27th, 2023
