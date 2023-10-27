Previous
A Goth and Her Gran by swillinbillyflynn
A Goth and Her Gran

Having been a bit of a goth myself over the years, It is good to see that there are still a few around, In fact I'm starting to see more and more young people turning to the dark side.

Young people always need an excuse to be rebellious wear black. I'm far from young and I still do. 😉
@swillinbillyflynn
Susan Wakely ace
A great candid.
October 27th, 2023  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, gran does not seem to be amused ;-)
October 27th, 2023  
haskar ace
Great capture.
October 27th, 2023  
carol white ace
A super candid capture.Fav😊
October 27th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Well I’m sure Gran loves her granddaughter whatever she wears. It’s experimental time in her life & she looks great! A pretty girl.
October 27th, 2023  
