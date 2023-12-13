Desdemona

Desdemona is a bit of a bad gull. She was arrested and charged with stealing chips and a Cornish Pasty. She wasn't given bail as they thought she was definitely a serious flight risk.



At her trial, she asked for 27 similar offences to be taken into consideration.



I was called by the defence as a character witness, as I was good friends with her mother (Dolores) and have known her since she was an egg. I told them that she wasn't all that bad and had a heart of gold. She had just got in with a bad flock, who had led her astray. And as we all know that, gulls just wanna have fun.



I managed to convince them to be lenient and let her off with a GAZBO, but she has to wear an ankle tag for 18 months and has been given an exclusion order banning her from going within 1,000 yards of any fish and chip shop.



Let's hope she has learned her lesson and will be a good gull from now on. 😁