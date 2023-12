The things we gather along the way

I have an odd habit of collecting odd things of sentimental value in bottles, don't ask why........Siren was the first song that my very talented musical collaborator, Shelley Shiraz, and I wrote together.If you would like to hear it, here is an unplugged version we recorded in my studio during the Covid lockdown. It also features @cutekitty providing percussion for us. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXK3Vod0mG8 Apart from the various other music projects we are involved in, Kitty, Shelley and I regularly perform as a folk/rock trio called "Captain and The Blades" at various folk clubs and open mic nights.