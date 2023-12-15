Sign up
Photo 1079
The things we gather along the way
I have an odd habit of collecting odd things of sentimental value in bottles, don't ask why........
Siren was the first song that my very talented musical collaborator, Shelley Shiraz, and I wrote together.
If you would like to hear it, here is an unplugged version we recorded in my studio during the Covid lockdown. It also features
@cutekitty
providing percussion for us.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXK3Vod0mG8
Apart from the various other music projects we are involved in, Kitty, Shelley and I regularly perform as a folk/rock trio called "Captain and The Blades" at various folk clubs and open mic nights.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
1
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
3854
photos
137
followers
157
following
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
15th December 2023 11:23am
music
kitty
shelley
song
siren
unplugged
Kitty Hawke
ace
That Octopus though !
December 15th, 2023
