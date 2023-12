Jack the lad

My little Princess Lia is just so photogenic, I tend to post lots of photos of her, but poor Jack being black is a bit more tricky to photograph. Particularly as he usually strides up to the camera and shoves his wet nose on the lens.



However, he is just as beautiful in own big, bouncing, boisterous, pantherish way. So I made the effort to get a good shot of him.



I'm afraid he doesn't look too impressed by the process.