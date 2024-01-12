Previous
Another shot of sunny Mevagissey Harbour.

The first time I ever visited Cornwall, back in the early 1970s, I fell in love with Mevagissey. It was one of the main reasons we moved here 25 years ago.

Kitty and I opened a very successful alternative/goth/pagan giftshop in the village and ran it for 14 years. It is a beautiful village that will always have a huge place in my heart.
