Previous
Recording the vocals for the new pirates album. by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1124

Recording the vocals for the new pirates album.

Two more coming into the studio tonight.

We currently stand at 6 done and 18 to go.

The disadvantage of a large group like ours is that recording takes forever................... 😆
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
307% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love the golden mike, good luck with the recordings.
January 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise