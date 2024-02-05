Previous
There is a trick by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1131

There is a trick

to being a small cat in a big world......... Walk tall and cast a big shadow. Or so Lia tells me.

Covid update. Kitty is feeling a bit better today, and I'm still testing negative. So all is well here.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Casablanca ace
Lia is clearly in charge. Looooong legs. Continuing to wish you both well.
February 5th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Walk tall and cast a big shadow doesn't just apply to cats!! Glad to hear COVID news.
February 5th, 2024  
moni kozi
Take care! Thinking of you two!
February 5th, 2024  
