Previous
Photo 1131
There is a trick
to being a small cat in a big world......... Walk tall and cast a big shadow. Or so Lia tells me.
Covid update. Kitty is feeling a bit better today, and I'm still testing negative. So all is well here.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
3
3
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
3906
photos
140
followers
161
following
Tags
shadow
,
cat
,
lia
,
covid
Casablanca
ace
Lia is clearly in charge. Looooong legs. Continuing to wish you both well.
February 5th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Walk tall and cast a big shadow doesn't just apply to cats!! Glad to hear COVID news.
February 5th, 2024
moni kozi
Take care! Thinking of you two!
February 5th, 2024
