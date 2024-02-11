Wired............

.............and highly strung.



Songwriting is easy when you are young. Falling in and out of love at the drop of a hat, being an angry young man railing against injustice and authority. Inspiration and passion just oozes out of your every pore.



But once you reach a certain age, you are no longer viewed as an angry young man, more a grumpy old git. Nobody wants to hear songs about happy, loving, secure long term relationships.



You can no longer feed off past experiences as you have probably written about every one of them several times.



I can't even write about my mental health issues, as I don't really have any, apart from being a bit eccentric and somewhere on the fun end of the ADHD spectrum.



So you have to start using your imagination or writing about your friends disastrous relationships and problems. Or yet more protest songs that nobody cares about and you know will change the world.



I suppose I could just write a load of meaningless old bollox like a lot of very popular bands do these days, because young people don't seem to be interested in good lyrics anymore.



Oh well, I'm off to the studio to try and light a bonfire under my jaded and cynical imagination and create the next hit. 😁









