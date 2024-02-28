Sign up
Photo 1154
The Fairy Bridge
I love this wooden bridge in Veryan. I always imagine it's a bridge that leads into the land of the fay. I expect there to be a troll hiding under it....... and fairies dancing round a fairy ring on the other side.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
3929
photos
140
followers
161
following
1154
Tags
bridge
,
fairy
,
veryan
John Falconer
ace
Have you ever dared to cross it to find out??
Beautiful bridge and terrific photo.
February 28th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I love a bridge like this. Irresistible to cross......
February 28th, 2024
Beautiful bridge and terrific photo.