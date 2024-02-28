Previous
The Fairy Bridge by swillinbillyflynn
The Fairy Bridge

I love this wooden bridge in Veryan. I always imagine it's a bridge that leads into the land of the fay. I expect there to be a troll hiding under it....... and fairies dancing round a fairy ring on the other side.
28th February 2024

@swillinbillyflynn
John Falconer ace
Have you ever dared to cross it to find out??
Beautiful bridge and terrific photo.
February 28th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I love a bridge like this. Irresistible to cross......
February 28th, 2024  
