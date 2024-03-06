Sign up
Previous
Photo 1161
The face that launched a thousand quips
and just as many cheesy dad jokes.
I seem to have gained a bit of a reputation among my friends, for my dark and somewhat dubious sense of humour. But I always feel that, In this sad, unjust and violent world, if we don't cling on to our sense of humour, we would all go mad.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
4
3
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
3936
photos
139
followers
160
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
DSC-HX60
Taken
5th March 2024 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dad
,
jokes
,
selfie
,
humour
Casablanca
ace
That is a fab portrait!
March 6th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
honestly, you are my absolute fav 365 couple - such an inspiration the way you adore each other. I lost my husband 10 years ago and love that this far down the line I can now smile hugely at some of your beautiful photos and narratives of your lives. much kudos to you both
March 6th, 2024
Dianne
ace
@koalagardens
I agree - they are an inspiration. The way the world is viewed, and all that they give back to their community!
March 6th, 2024
Annie D
ace
@koalagardens
@dide
you both said it perfectly...my sentiments too.
And Billy....humour is a definite....
March 6th, 2024
And Billy....humour is a definite....