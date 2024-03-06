Previous
The face that launched a thousand quips by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1161

The face that launched a thousand quips

and just as many cheesy dad jokes.

I seem to have gained a bit of a reputation among my friends, for my dark and somewhat dubious sense of humour. But I always feel that, In this sad, unjust and violent world, if we don't cling on to our sense of humour, we would all go mad.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
318% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That is a fab portrait!
March 6th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
honestly, you are my absolute fav 365 couple - such an inspiration the way you adore each other. I lost my husband 10 years ago and love that this far down the line I can now smile hugely at some of your beautiful photos and narratives of your lives. much kudos to you both
March 6th, 2024  
Dianne ace
@koalagardens I agree - they are an inspiration. The way the world is viewed, and all that they give back to their community!
March 6th, 2024  
Annie D ace
@koalagardens @dide you both said it perfectly...my sentiments too.
And Billy....humour is a definite....
March 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise