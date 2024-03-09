Sign up
Photo 1164
Hitting the road........... and the bottle.
Last night was our first Pirates of St. Piran gig of the year. A good warm up gig to blow the cobwebs out of our system. And we went down a storm. So it's now all systems go for our 2024 summer of rum tour. An them's as dies 'll be the lucky ones.
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
2
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha...we may need a bigger bottle !
March 9th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ah lovely shot of you both
March 9th, 2024
