Hitting the road........... and the bottle. by swillinbillyflynn
Hitting the road........... and the bottle.

Last night was our first Pirates of St. Piran gig of the year. A good warm up gig to blow the cobwebs out of our system. And we went down a storm. So it's now all systems go for our 2024 summer of rum tour. An them's as dies 'll be the lucky ones.
Kitty Hawke ace
haha...we may need a bigger bottle !
March 9th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Ah lovely shot of you both
March 9th, 2024  
