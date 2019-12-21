Sign up
Photo 2271
Grinning Orange Peel
Visiting friend was quite skilled at peeling an orange in one piece. I felt the need to commemorate his skill with photo. Even the orange peel seemed to appreciate it. Probably best on black.
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of photography and the eye in the everyday. 2014 Year 2 was about practicing techniques, responding to themes,...
3358
photos
459
followers
171
following
2264
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
2270
2271
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
20th December 2019 12:12pm
Tags
b&w
,
orange_peel_still_life_portrait
Fr1da
This is amazing !
December 22nd, 2019
Diana Ludwigs
ace
That is one amazing shot!
December 22nd, 2019
Hope D Jennings
ace
Love it! It looks like Audrey in Little Shop ofHorrors.
December 22nd, 2019
