Grinning Orange Peel by taffy
Photo 2271

Grinning Orange Peel

Visiting friend was quite skilled at peeling an orange in one piece. I felt the need to commemorate his skill with photo. Even the orange peel seemed to appreciate it. Probably best on black.
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of photography and the eye in the everyday. 2014 Year 2 was about practicing techniques, responding to themes,...
622% complete

Fr1da
This is amazing !
December 22nd, 2019  
Diana Ludwigs ace
That is one amazing shot!
December 22nd, 2019  
Hope D Jennings ace
Love it! It looks like Audrey in Little Shop ofHorrors.
December 22nd, 2019  
