Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2269
Thanks to the Brave Window Washer!
So nice to have clean windows. I SO admire their fearless ability to work at these heights.
And thank you for putting my 'light cathedral' on top of TT this week - very exciting to see it there!
20th December 2019
20th Dec 19
9
4
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of photography and the eye in the everyday. 2014 Year 2 was about practicing techniques, responding to themes,...
3356
photos
459
followers
171
following
621% complete
View this month »
2262
2263
2264
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
9
Fav's
4
Album
main_album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
collage
,
chicago
,
window_washing
,
sixws-100
,
outside_the_33rd_floor
Mary Siegle
ace
Wonderful series of shots. So glad someone is willing to do that job. I love heights, but that would be a little much for me.
December 21st, 2019
Jane Pittenger
ace
Looks like you had to be pretty high up and outside to capture these shots. You go gal!
December 21st, 2019
Kathy A
ace
Great collage, it’s not a job I’d be wanting to do
December 21st, 2019
Taffy
ace
@jgpittenger
Well, I was safely inside the dining room looking across to the bedroom balcony. So high up but never outside or deserving of praise for that!!
December 21st, 2019
Tom
ace
A great series of a man at work high up ..caution advised
December 21st, 2019
sarah
ace
Super fantastic! And congrats on TT
December 21st, 2019
Diana Ludwigs
ace
A fabulous collage, makes me feel dizzy just looking at the wonderful shots. Congrats n the TT, well deserved.
December 21st, 2019
Milanie
ace
Wow
December 21st, 2019
Richard Hickey
ace
Cool collage.
December 21st, 2019
