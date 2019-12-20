Previous
Thanks to the Brave Window Washer! by taffy
Thanks to the Brave Window Washer!

So nice to have clean windows. I SO admire their fearless ability to work at these heights.
And thank you for putting my 'light cathedral' on top of TT this week - very exciting to see it there!
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

Taffy

Mary Siegle ace
Wonderful series of shots. So glad someone is willing to do that job. I love heights, but that would be a little much for me.
December 21st, 2019  
Jane Pittenger ace
Looks like you had to be pretty high up and outside to capture these shots. You go gal!
December 21st, 2019  
Kathy A ace
Great collage, it’s not a job I’d be wanting to do
December 21st, 2019  
Taffy ace
@jgpittenger Well, I was safely inside the dining room looking across to the bedroom balcony. So high up but never outside or deserving of praise for that!!
December 21st, 2019  
Tom ace
A great series of a man at work high up ..caution advised
December 21st, 2019  
sarah ace
Super fantastic! And congrats on TT
December 21st, 2019  
Diana Ludwigs ace
A fabulous collage, makes me feel dizzy just looking at the wonderful shots. Congrats n the TT, well deserved.
December 21st, 2019  
Milanie ace
Wow
December 21st, 2019  
Richard Hickey ace
Cool collage.
December 21st, 2019  
