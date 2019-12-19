Sign up
Photo 2269
Big Trees, Little Trees
More from the Botanical Garden.
19th December 2019
19th Dec 19
4
0
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of photography and the eye in the everyday. 2014 Year 2 was about practicing techniques, responding to themes,...
3357
photos
459
followers
171
following
621% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
12th December 2019 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
botanical_garden
,
#lightscape
Kathy A
ace
Those little trees are really cute
December 21st, 2019
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Such pretty trees and colour.
December 21st, 2019
bkb in the city
Another beautiful shot
December 21st, 2019
Maggiemae
ace
The choir in blue had a wonderful concert - they were all in tune!
December 21st, 2019
