Amaryllis Buds from Plant #2

This is the other amaryllis that we received as a gift. It already had two stalks and its buds have been popping like crazy over the past few days. Great excitement from Plant #1. The bit on the top of the bulb has grown almost 1/2 inch. VERY excited to see this! I put Plant #2 next to Plant #1 hoping it will serve as a useful model for Plant #1. They seem to be happy together.