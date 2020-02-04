Previous
Twiga Rafiki Contemplates Sunrise by taffy
Photo 2306

Twiga Rafiki Contemplates Sunrise

This is a little bit of a stretch for a nature theme for flash of red, but Twiga is a giraffe, and made of wood, so nature if not in the strictest sense.
Processed in Silver Efex and Lightroom.
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
Taffy
631% complete



Ann H. LeFevre ace
(o; Your project- your rules! I like your take on it!
February 5th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
In complete agreement with you and @olivetreeann - being creative means to bend the edges now and then . Twiga does look deep in thought.
February 5th, 2020  
