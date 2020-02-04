Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2306
Twiga Rafiki Contemplates Sunrise
This is a little bit of a stretch for a nature theme for flash of red, but Twiga is a giraffe, and made of wood, so nature if not in the strictest sense.
Processed in Silver Efex and Lightroom.
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3399
photos
466
followers
175
following
631% complete
View this month »
2299
2300
2301
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
Latest from all albums
2301
2302
2303
921
2304
922
2305
2306
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
3rd February 2020 7:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
giraffe
,
bokeh
,
skyline
,
twiga-rafiki
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
(o; Your project- your rules! I like your take on it!
February 5th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
In complete agreement with you and
@olivetreeann
- being creative means to bend the edges now and then . Twiga does look deep in thought.
February 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close