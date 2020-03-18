Previous
Rain Rain Go Away by taffy
Photo 2335

Rain Rain Go Away

A look outside at the relatively empty freeway viewed through the raindrops. Danbo and friends say they would liked to post an adventure from today but they were too tired from their workout yesterday to do much of anything.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Junko Y ace
Did you see Andie's photo??
March 19th, 2020  
Allison Williams ace
Love the 3D effect.
March 19th, 2020  
