Photo 2335
Rain Rain Go Away
A look outside at the relatively empty freeway viewed through the raindrops. Danbo and friends say they would liked to post an adventure from today but they were too tired from their workout yesterday to do much of anything.
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
2
0
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3431
photos
461
followers
175
following
639% complete
2328
2329
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
main_album
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
18th March 2020 5:51pm
rain
,
chicago
Junko Y
ace
Did you see Andie's photo??
March 19th, 2020
Allison Williams
ace
Love the 3D effect.
March 19th, 2020
