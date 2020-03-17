Previous
Next
Staying Healthy at the Gym by taffy
Photo 2334

Staying Healthy at the Gym

Danbo friends and family decided to make sure they stay healthy now that they are out of their cases and can move around. Today was a trip to the fitness center where they worked with weights, did sit-ups, and served as spotters. Little Danbo brought along P3 to be his exercise partner. Big Danbo got in a bit over his head with weights as big as he is!
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
639% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
I love your little box people!!

Please advise them they were born with a set number of heart beats, but exercise speeds up the heart, so uses up the allocated number of beats more quickly, so shortens life!!!! It's true, honest!!
March 17th, 2020  
Joy's Focus ace
So cute! At least their fitness center is open. Ours closed until further notice.
March 17th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
P3 clearly has the best of it in a more supervisory role. A penguin after my own heart lol! Tee hee. Great fun!
March 17th, 2020  
Corinne ace
Good for them !
March 17th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Such fun they are having!! Great image - big smiles!!
March 17th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
They will be so strong that they just might take over your home!
March 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise