Staying Healthy at the Gym

Danbo friends and family decided to make sure they stay healthy now that they are out of their cases and can move around. Today was a trip to the fitness center where they worked with weights, did sit-ups, and served as spotters. Little Danbo brought along P3 to be his exercise partner. Big Danbo got in a bit over his head with weights as big as he is!
Please advise them they were born with a set number of heart beats, but exercise speeds up the heart, so uses up the allocated number of beats more quickly, so shortens life!!!! It's true, honest!!