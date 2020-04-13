Previous
Empty Stairs by taffy
Photo 2353

Empty Stairs

Danbo and gang chose not to pose today. Fortunately, I had my first 'outing' in 3 1/2 weeks. I walked (or more accurately, limped) all the way from the condo to our car in the garage, to ride with Jim to pick up his prescriptions in a drive-through window. This was in exchange to him driving me downtown to take photos of empty streets. While at a stoplight, I thought these steps in the upscale Burberry building, usually filled with shoppers, were more interesting than the streets. Processed using "SnapArt" software to look like a painting, rather than photograph.
Thanks for all your fun responses to P3 and Danbo's science lesson yesterday. I'm glad you are enjoying their adventures.
Great you've been able to get out and about a little Taffy, a change of scenery must be very good. Love the abstract feel of this image, works very well. I don't know SnapArt, must check it out.
April 14th, 2020  
