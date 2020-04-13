Empty Stairs

Danbo and gang chose not to pose today. Fortunately, I had my first 'outing' in 3 1/2 weeks. I walked (or more accurately, limped) all the way from the condo to our car in the garage, to ride with Jim to pick up his prescriptions in a drive-through window. This was in exchange to him driving me downtown to take photos of empty streets. While at a stoplight, I thought these steps in the upscale Burberry building, usually filled with shoppers, were more interesting than the streets. Processed using "SnapArt" software to look like a painting, rather than photograph.

Thanks for all your fun responses to P3 and Danbo's science lesson yesterday. I'm glad you are enjoying their adventures.