Previous
Next
Home Schooling: Little D's Science Lesson by taffy
Photo 2352

Home Schooling: Little D's Science Lesson

Hi All...Danbo here again. You saw our reading activity yesterday. With sheltering-in-place, we're obviously not going to school so it's up to me to make sure she and I keep up with Little D's lessons (and mine, but I'm older). Today's science lesson was all about entomology (the study of bugs for you non-science folks). Little D was fascinated and asked lots of questions. That led to an Internet search and research project that he's still working on. P3, in the meantime, seemed more interested in figuring out if the bug was edible!
Little D's research project image is in extras -- a real closeup of the bug: https://365project.org/taffy/the-also-ran-ph/2020-04-12
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
644% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Graeme Stevens ace
Very cool image :)
April 12th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
The is very cool. Love it. I hope little D enjoyed his lessons.
April 12th, 2020  
Babs ace
Hope Danby doesn't get bitten.
April 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise