Home Schooling: Little D's Science Lesson

Hi All...Danbo here again. You saw our reading activity yesterday. With sheltering-in-place, we're obviously not going to school so it's up to me to make sure she and I keep up with Little D's lessons (and mine, but I'm older). Today's science lesson was all about entomology (the study of bugs for you non-science folks). Little D was fascinated and asked lots of questions. That led to an Internet search and research project that he's still working on. P3, in the meantime, seemed more interested in figuring out if the bug was edible!
