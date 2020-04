Nothing Better than Storytime with Friends

Hi, we're back after our day off for that moon picture. Personally, my friends and I think we should be in every picture this month, but it's usually Taffy's decision. Today was GREAT, though. We picked out the books we wanted to listen to, and ones we could read on our own later. The day flew by. We hope everyone had a good day. Danbo, Little D, and P3.