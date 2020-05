Sidewalk Perfect for Social Distancing

We've had severe flooding of the Chicago River, with our Riverwalk covered in many places. Looking down from this bridge, I could see the water just about to beak over the embankments. Streets and sidewalks were fairly empty again, and today I noticed about 75% of those who were out were wearing masks (unlikely yesterday which I saw fewer than 10%). We're now enveloped in fog again. Such strange weather on top of our strange times.