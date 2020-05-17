Previous
Sun Tries Vainly to Shine Through by taffy
Photo 2383

Sun Tries Vainly to Shine Through

A totally blah day today -- the opposite of yeserday, ending with the sun burning through the clouds for about a minute before it disappeared again. Unlikely to see the sun for another 3 days.
17th May 2020 17th May 20

Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
