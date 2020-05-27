Previous
Allium Stages by taffy
Allium Stages

One of my favorite flowers to watch bloom. What fun to see the three different stages all lined up. But it did need a different background from the distractions in the original. Another one that I decided to process using LR and Textures2.
Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365.
Marnie ace
Wow Taffy, I'd never have thought of shooting these flowers but they are beautiful. Your processing is, as ever, spot on.
May 28th, 2020  
