Photo 2391
Allium Stages
One of my favorite flowers to watch bloom. What fun to see the three different stages all lined up. But it did need a different background from the distractions in the original. Another one that I decided to process using LR and Textures2.
27th May 2020
27th May 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
allium
Marnie
ace
Wow Taffy, I'd never have thought of shooting these flowers but they are beautiful. Your processing is, as ever, spot on.
May 28th, 2020
