Previous
Next
Before Covid: Wait Up! Today: Distancing by taffy
Photo 2435

Before Covid: Wait Up! Today: Distancing

I forgot to post this when I took it, getting caught up in the excitement of the astrophotography, so filling in. They looked so peaceful as they paddled by on the unusually calm Lake Michigan.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
667% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane Owens ace
Great commentary! Neat image.
July 19th, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
Fabulous capture. Really cool title
July 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise