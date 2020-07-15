Sign up
Photo 2435
Before Covid: Wait Up! Today: Distancing
I forgot to post this when I took it, getting caught up in the excitement of the astrophotography, so filling in. They looked so peaceful as they paddled by on the unusually calm Lake Michigan.
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
2
0
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3544
photos
459
followers
172
following
667% complete
View this month »
2431
2432
2433
2434
2435
2436
2437
2438
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
15th July 2020 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
lake_michigan
,
paddle_boarders
,
sixws-107
,
high_and_trout_islands
Diane Owens
ace
Great commentary! Neat image.
July 19th, 2020
Sally Ings
ace
Fabulous capture. Really cool title
July 19th, 2020
