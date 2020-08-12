Sign up
Photo 2464
YumYumYumYumYumYum!!!
Many hummers visited again today! Jim restocked the feeder and word seemed to spread among their community..
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
0
0
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3571
photos
456
followers
177
following
Tags
hummingbird
,
beaver_island
