Previous
Next
Flying By by taffy
Photo 2468

Flying By

I loved the markings on this butterfly.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
676% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
It's beautiful - like an intricate painting! beautiful shot.
August 17th, 2020  
KWind ace
Fabulous!
August 17th, 2020  
Lois ace
Beautifully captured!
August 17th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Nicely edited, quite beautiful!
August 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise