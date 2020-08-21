Previous
Next
Wild Skies by taffy
Photo 2473

Wild Skies

Last night's sunset was totally surreal, with so many layers of clouds and different colors/formations. The land formation out there is High Island.
For those interested, here's a link to an article about Beaver Island that just came out in a Detroit, MI newspaper. Enjoy!
https://www.freep.com/in-depth/news/columnists/john-carlisle/2020/08/21/beaver-island-joe-moore-news-net/5596483002/?build=native-web_i_t
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
677% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise