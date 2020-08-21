Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2473
Wild Skies
Last night's sunset was totally surreal, with so many layers of clouds and different colors/formations. The land formation out there is High Island.
For those interested, here's a link to an article about Beaver Island that just came out in a Detroit, MI newspaper. Enjoy!
https://www.freep.com/in-depth/news/columnists/john-carlisle/2020/08/21/beaver-island-joe-moore-news-net/5596483002/?build=native-web_i_t
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3581
photos
453
followers
177
following
677% complete
View this month »
2466
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
20th August 2020 7:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
beaver_island
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close