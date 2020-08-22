Sign up
Photo 2474
A Little Frolicking
On the 5th hole of the Beaver Island Golf Course, we reliably see wildlife - usually turkeys or deer. These two had taken off for a run after being barked at by a nearby dog (behind a fence so they were safe).
iPhone shot so best viewed small!
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3582
photos
455
followers
178
following
677% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
main_album
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
21st August 2020 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
deer
,
fawns
,
beaver_island
eDorre Andresen
ace
Great action shot!
August 23rd, 2020
Gosia
ace
Like how they nearly in the air
August 23rd, 2020
*lynn
ace
Nice catch! They are beautiful.
August 23rd, 2020
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 23rd, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
They’re so frisky!
August 23rd, 2020
