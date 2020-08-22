Previous
Next
A Little Frolicking by taffy
Photo 2474

A Little Frolicking

On the 5th hole of the Beaver Island Golf Course, we reliably see wildlife - usually turkeys or deer. These two had taken off for a run after being barked at by a nearby dog (behind a fence so they were safe).
iPhone shot so best viewed small!
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
677% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre Andresen ace
Great action shot!
August 23rd, 2020  
Gosia ace
Like how they nearly in the air
August 23rd, 2020  
*lynn ace
Nice catch! They are beautiful.
August 23rd, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 23rd, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
They’re so frisky!
August 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise