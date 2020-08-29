Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2481
Rough Waters
The winds were wild yesterday, eating into the sand. There was beauty in it, but it also was a bit unnerving.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
8
6
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3589
photos
452
followers
178
following
679% complete
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
2481
Views
12
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
29th August 2020 7:07pm
waves
,
clouds
,
bonners_landing
Corinne
ace
Great beach scene
August 30th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Striking image. The weather looks really powerful and threatening.
August 30th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
The rain storm and clouds are amazing. The hint of the sun in the water and clouds is beautiful.
August 30th, 2020
CC Folk
ace
The clouds are sooooo cool! :)
August 30th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Love how the clouds are almost merging into the water
August 30th, 2020
Lynda McG
ace
Fab shot - fav
August 30th, 2020
Richard Brown
ace
I like a good storm well caught! fav
August 30th, 2020
Jenn
ace
Beautiful colors in the clouds.
August 30th, 2020
