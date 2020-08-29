Previous
Rough Waters by taffy
Rough Waters

The winds were wild yesterday, eating into the sand. There was beauty in it, but it also was a bit unnerving.
29th August 2020

Taffy

@taffy
Corinne ace
Great beach scene
August 30th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Striking image. The weather looks really powerful and threatening.
August 30th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
The rain storm and clouds are amazing. The hint of the sun in the water and clouds is beautiful.
August 30th, 2020  
CC Folk ace
The clouds are sooooo cool! :)
August 30th, 2020  
FBailey ace
Love how the clouds are almost merging into the water
August 30th, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Fab shot - fav
August 30th, 2020  
Richard Brown ace
I like a good storm well caught! fav
August 30th, 2020  
Jenn ace
Beautiful colors in the clouds.
August 30th, 2020  
