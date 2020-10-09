Previous
Into the Woods at Night by taffy
Photo 2516

Into the Woods at Night

We were driving back from the south end of the island last night (I was passenger, not driving). It felt quite mystical with the only light from the car's headlamps. So I entertained myself trying various settings for ICM only rather than camera movement, it required holding the camera steady as the car moved us along. I liked how this one worked to convey the darkness ahead. BTW, it's what makes it dangerous as deer are known to dart out without warning, causing accidents in the middle of nowhere with no cell signal available.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Taffy

@taffy
Milanie ace
Know all about those darting deer here, too - at least three hits a week posted in the local paper. Your ICM turned out really nice - like it disappearing into darkness. Are you sure you want to go there? :)
October 10th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Scary shot
October 10th, 2020  
Babs ace
I love it, what a great shot. fav

Dangerous here at night too but our dangers are kangaroos.
October 10th, 2020  
