Into the Woods at Night

We were driving back from the south end of the island last night (I was passenger, not driving). It felt quite mystical with the only light from the car's headlamps. So I entertained myself trying various settings for ICM only rather than camera movement, it required holding the camera steady as the car moved us along. I liked how this one worked to convey the darkness ahead. BTW, it's what makes it dangerous as deer are known to dart out without warning, causing accidents in the middle of nowhere with no cell signal available.