Reflections from a Parking Lot

Another stop on yesterday's walk, at the Wells Street Garage, with very convenient openings that look out onto the Brown Line elevated train tracks. The trick is to get two trains passing, but I was alone there and got a bit nervous just waiting, and still had significant distance to walk home. So, I gave up and settled for the single train. One of my favorite spots to photograph from -- the lighting makes each time look different.