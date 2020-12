Chanukah is celebrated over 8 days, so the final night is always a treat with all the candles glowing. In contrast, on the first night, only two candles -- the one used to light the others, and the one representing the first night. I liked how tonight's candles flickered out at different rates, almost like they wanted to prolong the holiday as long as possible.The final night context is in my extras album: https://365project.org/taffy/the-also-ran-ph/2020-12-17